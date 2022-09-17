Oke Oka Jeevitham Latest Collections: Sharwanand Movie Steady at Box Office

Young actor Sharwanand's latest release Oke Oka Jeevitham is going steady at the box office with decent collections. Oke Oka Jeevitham has earned rave reviews from all quarters.

Sharwanand and the team of Oke Oka Jeevitham have been promoting the film before and after the release of the film.

Oke Oka Jeevitham is facing stiff competition from Nikhil's Karthikeya 2, Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra, Sudheer Babu's Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, and a few others at the box office.

According to reports, Sharwanand's Oke Oka Jeevitham has managed to earn $11,899 from USA alone. The total US Box Office collections so far is $416,698.

The film is is expected to reach the breakeven number in USA today. Yes, Oke Oka Jeevitham is a clean hit at the box office. The film was directed by debutante Shree Karthick and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.

