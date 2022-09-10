Oke Oka Jeevitham First Day Collection: Sharawanand Movie Gets Good Opening at Box Office

Oke Oka Jeevitham Box Office Report: After a rough patch, Young Tollywood actor Sharwanand has finally tasted success with Oka Oke Jeevitham. The film has taken a flying start at the box office. Oke oka Jeevitham has earned positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

Talking about the film's collections, Sharwanand's Oka Oke Jeevitham has managed to earn Rs 4 cr plus on its opening day at the worldwide box office. The makers are yet to reveal the opening day collections of Oka Oke Jeevitham.

Sharwanand and the makers are gearing up to hold a success meet to thank the audience for supporting the film. The film has been directed by debutante Shree Karthick and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. Ritu Varma, Amala Akkineni and a few are seen in key roles.

Oke Oka Jeevitham will not be available on any digital platforms anytime soon. The film will have a digital release after 50 days of its completion.