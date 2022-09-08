Oke Oka Jeevitham First Day Collection Prediction

Young actor Sharwanand's Oke Oka Jeevitham is slated for grand theatrical release on September 9, 2022. The buzz around Sharwanand's Oke Oka Jeevitham is a huge as the film is getting positive response for the advance booking of tickets.

Looking at the booking, Sharwanand's Oke Oka Jeevitham would expect to collect Rs 6 cr plus on day 1 at the box office.

The current booking for Sharwanand's Oke Oka Jeevitham is said to be better than a few recently released films.The film is written and directed by debutant Shree Karthick.

Oke Oka Jeevitham is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. Ritu Varma is the leading lady opposite to Sharwanand in the film.

Amala Akkineni is going to be seen in a key role. Oke Oka Jeevitham premiers will be held today in North America. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for Oke Oka Jeevitham review and collections.