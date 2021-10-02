Official: Samantha, Naga Chaitanya To Part Ways

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have decided to end their relationship. Samantha took to her Instagram and shared that after much deliberation and thought, Chay and she has decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue their own paths. Here is the post made by Samantha.

The Instagram post reads, "After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on."

For the last few days, we have been hearing the news of Chay and Sam ending their relationship but none of them spoke a word till now. Finally, both Chay and Sam shared the post.