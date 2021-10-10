Official: Rakul Preet Singh To Marry Jackky Bhagnani

Tollywood heroine, Rakul Preet Singh announced that she is going to marry Jackky Bhagnani. She took to her Instagram and shared a post that reads, "Thankyouuuu ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together."

Jackky also shared the news on his Instagram. He posted the same pic that Rakul has shared on her Instagram and captioned the post as, "Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are."

Today, Rakul Preet Singh is celebrating her birthday. After Rakul and Jackky have shared the news, fans and friends are wishing the going to be couple.