In Tollywood, fans treat heroes like gods and although they don’t get to meet their favourite icons, they do share a special bond between them. Every protagonist has a separate fan base. We all know that Young Tiger NTR is one of those actors who has a huge fan base in South and on several occasions, the actor has dedicated his success to his fans.

Now, Jr NTR is believed to have had a heart to heart conversation with his ailing fan Venkanna over a video call on Tuesday. Venkanna is suffering from muscular dystrophy and has been bedridden for several years. He heard about his fan and surprised him by speaking to him over the phone.

During the video call, the fan is believed to have said that he had dreamt of meeting NTR and wanted to take a selfie with him. Jr NTR is said to have promised him that he would meet him once the situation gets back to normal. He also spoke to Venkanna’s mom and asked her not to worry and he promised to take care of the hospital expenses. The RRR actor also advised Venkanna to eat well and stay healthy. Venkanna thanked NTR by saying, ‘Thanks Komaram Bheem Anna’ which made NTR chuckle.

Check the video here: