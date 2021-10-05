Move over OTT release days, the year 2021 promises to be dhamakedaar with a slew of big ticket releases lined up for release. And while fans were disappointed over theatrical releases of movies getting delayed, much to their surprise Tollywood filmmakers have been announcing release dates non-stop.

There seems to be an urgency to block the January dates as it is the huge festive season for the Telugu population. Yes, it is Sankranthi. And guess what? not just one, but four movies featuring the biggest stars in Telugu film industry will see the light of the day.

All those big ticket movie reels which had been kept in the hiding for fear of a third wave are all set to be unveiled by the filmakers. This would also mean the biggest Tollywood stars would lock horns at the box office. Yes, it will be a titanic clash like never before.

For the unversed, Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas's much awaited Radhe Shyam, Pawan Kalyan's Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Bheemla Nayak, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and of course Charan and NTR Jr's much awaited mahgnum opus RRR are all set to hit theatres in January 2021.

So which movie are you going to watch first? Which star do you think will win the Sankranthi box office war? Share your views with us.

