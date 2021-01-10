From NTR, Mahesh to Pawan And Ravi Teja: Flop Tollywood Heroes Who Made Blockbuster Comeback In Police Role

In the world of cinema, we never know which movie becomes blockbuster and which turns as dud at box office. Sometimes, a film with worthful story maynot win the hearts of the folks but at times, a simple line may strike the chord of audiences. Most of the times, movies with 'Khakee' story line turned out as hits. Here are a few Tollywood movies in which heroes acted as cops and the film scored well at the box office.

Krack:

Mass Maharaja scored a blockbuster with the movie, Krack. Gopichand Malineni directed the film whereas Sai Madhav Burra penned the dialogues. Shruti Haasan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar acted alongside Ravi Teja in the film. It was produced by B. Madhu under Saraswathi Films Division banner. SS Thaman scored music for the film. Krack was released theatrically on 9th January 2021 and it receiving a positive talk from all the corners.

Temper:

Jr NTR and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Temper created new records at boxoffice. An action film written by Vakkantham Vamsi and helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Jr NTR acted in the role of Daya, a corrupt police officer whose life changes after an incident. Bandla Ganesh financed the movie under Parameswara Art Productions banner. Anup Rubens composed the soundtrack while Mani Sharma scored background score. The movie was a commercial success and Tarak won the hearts of the audience with his impeccable acting skills. Temper was adapted into Hindi and Tamil as Simmba and Ayogya respectively.

Dookudu:

Mahesh Babu's 'Dookudu' turned out as a blockbuster at the box office. An action comedy movie directed by Srinu Vaitla. Samantha Akkineni shared screenspace with 'Prince' of Tollywood in the film. Sonu Sood, Brahmanandam, Nassar, Kota Srinivasa Rao and Prakash Raju will be seen in the key roles in the movie. Dookudu was cited as "The biggest hit you've never heard of" by The Los Angeles Times. Dookudu won various awards which include seven Nandi Awards, six Filmfare Awards, eight SIIMA Awards and eight CineMAA Awards. The film was remade into Bengali and Kannada as Challenge 2 and Power respectively.

Gabbar Singh:

An action comedy movie directed by Harish Shankar and was produced by Bandla Ganesh under Parameswara Art Productions. Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan acted in the lead roles. Abhimanyu Singh, Ajay, Nagineedu and Kota Srinivasa Rao acted in supporting roles. Gabbar Singh is an adaptation of Bollywood movie, Dabangg. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of the film. Pawan Kalyan impressed audience with his comic timings and acting skills. He won Filmfare Award for Best Actor Telugu at 59th Filmfare Awards South.

Dhruva:

Ram Charan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Dhruva won the hearts of the Telugu audience and made it a super hit. Surender Reddy, the captain of the ship and it was bankrlled by Allu Aravind under his own banner Geetha Arts. The movie is an official remake of Tamil flick Thani Oruvan. Ram Charan will be seen as an IPS officer and his onscreen appearance is so perfect in the movie. Arvind Swamy played a key role in the movie.