The T-Town gossips are common about probable combinations and big heroes tend to be part of major conversations all the time. Jr. NTR has become the main person of interest, in a new topic, lately.

Post RRR, NTR will join Trivikram Srinivas film sets. But nothing has been confirmed after that film. Several news reports suggest that he could star in a film directed by Prasanth Neel, the director of KGF.

The new buzz is that as the director is being approached by Prabhas's close producers and friends, UV Creations, if their film gets confirmed before his, then he needs to find another director finish a film before Prasanth is available again.

In that case, to honour his word, Jr. NTR might just go with Vakkantham Vamsi as his next film director, say sources. The actor did start analysing his options while preparing for RRR. Why?

The actor fans are asking for RRR updates everyday and they have become desperate to watch him on screen in some film. They will only watch him in a film on big screen in 2022 or late 2021, if RRR gets ready by that time.

Which means an unintentional, 3 to 4 years break between his movies. To satisfy fans after such long break, he has to do continuous films. Hence, he is looking at directors with whom he can work in short span of time for back to back releases in 2022-23 and then take on a huge time-taking project again.

Trivikram Srinivas's film is also being said to be big budget bonanza but the shoot for the film won't take more than 7-8 months, say sources. The director and his team are planning to reduce the number of shooting days for that particular film as they have been given the opportunity of time to prepare like never before.