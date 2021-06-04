NTR Fans Make KGF Director Prashanth Neel's Birthday Extra Special

Sensational director Prashanth Neel is celebrating his 41st birthday today. He has become the most sought-after director in Telugu and Kannada after the movie, ‘KGF: Chapter-1’.

The film did astounding business at the box office. Since then, everyone are closely watching his every move and have put him on their wishlist. Recently, Prashanth Neel officially announced that he would be working with Jr NTR for a new project.

Since then, Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR collaboration has been in the news. There’s no need to give an introduction to Jr NTR as he is one of the most versatile actors in Tollywood. He has a sea of fans across the world. Jr NTR fans are not only wishing Prashanth Neel, but they are also trending Prashanth Neel nationwide on social media with #NTR31.

Yes, currently, the hashtag of #NTR31 is trending on all social media platforms. #NTR31 is all about fans sending out their love to Prashanth Neel on his birthday and they are making it known to the director their desire about how badly they are waiting for the deadly combination.

On the other hand, industry colleagues and folks have sent out birthday greetings to Prashanth Neel on social media. Check out the tweets posted by celebrities and fans on Prashanth Neel’s birthday:

Wishing our director @prashanth_neel garu a very Happy Birthday! Can't wait for #NTR31 to take off with you!!! 💥💥💥💥 — 💥గణేష్ ఎన్టీఆర్💥 (@dolluganes) June 4, 2021