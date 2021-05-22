NTR, Charan Fan War On Social Media Over RRR

May 22, 2021, 11:02 IST
The hashtags # FanBaselessRamCharan and #FanBaselessNTR sparked a fan war between Ram Charan and Jr NTR fans on Twitter. According to some tweets, the conflict began over the news of RRR making the biggest post-release deal in Bollywood history, worth a whopping 325 crore rupees. 

It seems that fans of Mega power Star and Nandamuri crossed all the limits on Twitter by posting memes and abusive comments. On many occasions, Ram Charan and NTR Jr have appealed to their fans to maintain claim during the fan wars, but there it appears that has not helped much. 

Check Out Some Tweets #FanBaselessRamCharan and # FanBaselessNTR

Meanwhile, in real time the two actors are buddies an rely on each other for everything. NTR and Charan are also sharing the screen space for the first time in RRR directed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. 

