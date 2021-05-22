NTR, Charan Fan War On Social Media Over RRR

The hashtags # FanBaselessRamCharan and #FanBaselessNTR sparked a fan war between Ram Charan and Jr NTR fans on Twitter. According to some tweets, the conflict began over the news of RRR making the biggest post-release deal in Bollywood history, worth a whopping 325 crore rupees.

It seems that fans of Mega power Star and Nandamuri crossed all the limits on Twitter by posting memes and abusive comments. On many occasions, Ram Charan and NTR Jr have appealed to their fans to maintain claim during the fan wars, but there it appears that has not helped much.

Check Out Some Tweets #FanBaselessRamCharan and # FanBaselessNTR

The Best Ever Dancer Of World Cinema - Declared by Pasupu Thammullu KULA BANISA KUKKA NTR#FanBaseLessNTR pic.twitter.com/MFmHkcocBe — RamCharan ERA™ (@RamCharanERA) May 21, 2021

Only 4 tags count(straight tags) - 1.09 Million+ count@AlwaysRamCharan fans. Meru chesina oka 6 tags(straight tags)tho ee count datinatlu chupichandi pic.twitter.com/Y1UegcI6jv — #APD (@ApdA337) May 21, 2021

MundaMopi Ramcharan ITS TRUE I HATE RAMCHARAN FANS pic.twitter.com/g219wJRtv7 — Lohit (@Lohit09172246) May 21, 2021

Meanwhile, in real time the two actors are buddies an rely on each other for everything. NTR and Charan are also sharing the screen space for the first time in RRR directed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.