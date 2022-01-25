Now, Deepthi Sunaina Missing Shanmukh Jaswanth: Deets Inside

Shanmukh Jaswanth and Deepthi Sunaina always manage to be in the news for one reason or the other. They keep treating their fans with pictures and happy times spent with their pets on social media.

Deepthi Sunaina often does reels and shares them with her followers. Recently, the former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant shared a reel in which she is seen enjoying a view. She also made the reel of the song Nee Paartha Vizhigal (From Dhanush and Shruti haasan movie, "3") (The Touch of Love). A section of the audience went ahead to decode Deepthi's state of mind on seeing the reel.

They say that Deepthi Sunaina must be missing her ex-boyfriend Shanmukh which is evident in the song.

A few even went on to ask her as to why did she had break up with Shanmukh Jaswanth. The Answers are best known to her. Here's the video for you. Check it out: