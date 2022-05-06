Not Yash, KGF Director's Next With This Top Tollywood Star!

Young tiger Jr NTR is riding high as his last film 'RRR' did extremely well at the box office. He is one of the most bankable stars in Tollywood. Any filmmaker would love to work with Jr NTR.

Looks like Prashanth Neel of KGF franchise fame, is looking forward to joining hands with Jr NTR.

Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR celebrated their wedding anniversaries together last night. A picture of the duo with their respective spouses, is creating waves on social media.

The pic has also dropped hints that Prashanth Neel is working closely with Jr NTR and will announce the project soon.

Here's the picture for you:

Jr NTR's RRR was directed by SS Rajamouli. The film earned Rs 1038 cr by end of its theatrical run. RRR will soon make its debut on OTT as it will start premiering on Zee5 from May 20. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

