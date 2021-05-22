Not Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor Telugu Debut With This Tollywood Superstar

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Director Trivikram Srinivas movie is all set to be launched by the end of this year. Trivikram Srinivas has started the groundwork for the film. We have already told you that fhe movie crew is said have erected a posh and lavish house set to shoot the movie.

Latest news we hear is that Trivikram Srinivas is planning to rope in Janhvi Kapoor, as the leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu in the film. Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of late legendary actress Sridevi, who died in 2018. Currently, Janhvi Kapoor is not so busy in Bollywood.

If Trivikram approaches her, Janhvi would be happy to work with Mahesh Babu, as he is one of the leading stars in Tollywood. Ever since Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Sairat, Several Tollywood makers have tried to rope her in, but, they haven’t succeeded in their endeavour. Mahesh Babu and Janhvi Kapoor would be a fresh pair for the audience.

Trivikram had a plan to rope in Pooja Hegde, as she is the luckiest actress for him. Pooja and Trivikram have delivered two blockbuster hits together such as, Aravinda Sametha and Ala Vaikunthapuramloo. Though, he was so desperate to rope her in, she seems to be juggling multiple projects and she can’t adjust her dates at this moment. Janhvi Kapoor may agree to do the film, if the makers pay a fancy price. Let’s wait and watch, who will be the female lead in SSMB28.