Not Salman or Kamal, Nagarjuna Is Highest Paid Bigg Boss Host: Find Out Why

Akkineni Nagarjuna is one of the finest actor in Tollywood. He is the highest-paid actor in the industry. Although some of his films also flop, but still Nagarjuna is the most expensive star of Tollywood. Currently, Nagarjuna is being hosted the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and is believed to getting paid Rs 16 lakh per one episode. It is being said on social media that Nagarjuna is getting double profits with Bigg Boss than show organizers. Yes, what you read is right.

As you all know, currently, Bigg Boss is taking place in Annapurna Studios and it belongs to Nagarjuna. He might have been charging some fancy amount for Bigg Boss sets from the show organizers. As usual, Nagarjuna will get paid for his hosting job and he will also get rent from the Bigg Boss show organsiers. In this context, Nagarjuna is getting double pay than show organizers. The show organizers has to give remuneration for the contestants to staying in the house. While Nagarjuna doesn’t need to spend his single penny from his pocket on the contestants or the show. That’s why he is reaping double profits from the show.

On the career front, Nagarjuna will next be seen in ‘Wild Dog’ and the regular shoot of the film is nearing its completion. He will be essaying the role of NIA officer in the film. It is slated for release by mid of next year.