Not Rashmika, Uppena Actress Krithi Shetty is Most Sought After In Tollywood

Sizzling actress Rashmika became the most sought after actress in Tollywood with her debut film 'Chalo'. Rashmika's 'Chalo' did extremely well at the box office. Post Chalo, she worked with Tollywood's Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda in 'Geetha Govindam'. Rashmika's performance in Geetha Govindam and her on-screen chemistry with Deverakonda made everyone sit up and take notice of her work. The rest you know is history.

Rashmika started working with A-listers of Tollywood right from Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun to Jr NTR. She reportedly even bought a house in Hyderabad to shift base as offers came flooding her way. In fact, Rashmika is soon set to make her debut in Kollywood (Karthi's Sulthan and Bollywood).

However, the latest we hear is that Rashmika is facing tough competition from another Kannada actress. The actress was recently seen in Vaishnav Tej debut movie Uppena. The buzz on social media doing the rounds is that Rashmika is not the most sought after actress in Tollywood anymore.

Telugu fans have fallen in love with Uppena actress Krithi Shetty and they have been putting up her photos as their dps. Her fan following has increased too. Netizens are of the view that Krithi Shetty is the more popular than Rashmika.

Krithi Shetty became a household name in Tollywood circles after 'Uppena' and she won millions of hearts with her outstanding performance. After her dream debut in Tollywood, several filmmakers are in the queue to work with her.

Before Uppena, Krithi Shetty made her debut with Bollywood movie Super 30. Then she worked in Uppena and won hearts. Although Rashmika went off to Bollywood, Uppena actress Krithi Shetty we hear, has signed two more Telugu movies. She has now become the first choice of Tollywood filmmakers to play the female lead.

She will be next seen in Nani's Sham Singh Roy and Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. She is also said to have bagged a few Endorsement deals. Her latest release Uppena raked in 75 crores at Box office. Who do you think the top actress in Tollywood? Do let us know in the comments section below.