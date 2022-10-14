Not Pushpa 2, Kollywood Actor Vijay Sethupathi to Appear in This Telugu Movie

Looks like Kollywood's busiest star Vijay Sethupathi has bagged a new project in Telugu. Vijay Sethupathi is doing back-to-back films in Tamil and Telugu. Most of Vijay Sethupathi Telugu films are faring well at the box office compared to tamil films.

Sometime back, there was a rumor that Vijay Sethupathi might play a key role in Sukumar's Pushpa 2. But, Vijay Sethupathi's team later clarified saying he had not been approached by the Pushpa makers.

Now, Vijay Sethupathi's telugu film is officially confirmed. As per the latest buzz, the Vikram actor is going to play an important role in Sundeep Kishan's upcoming movie Michael.

The makers of Michael have announced that the film teaser will be out on October 20, 2022. Vijay Sethupathi is also going to be part of the film.

Been waiting for this for waayy too Long Now :) Welcoming you to the Madness this 20th October..#MichaelTeaser Amidst All the Chaos..He Found Love ❤️‍🔥#Michael pic.twitter.com/uRLdxlnQQk — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) October 14, 2022

In the meantime, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Kamal Haasan's Vikram. KRK featured Nayanthara and Trisha in the lead roles. The film did well at the box office.