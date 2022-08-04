Not Prabhas, This Telugu Actor is Highest Paid Tollywood Star

Tollywood Rebel star Prabhas and Stylish star Allu Arjun are dearest friends in Tollywood. But, we haven't seen them together in a film yet. Currently, Allu Arjun and Prabhas are ruling the entire film industry be it Hindi or Telugu.

Both the actors have earned their loyal fan following across the globe as Pan India stars.

Who do you think is the highest-paid star in Tollywood? If you are thinking it is Prabhas, then, you are mistaken. Prabhas and Allu Arjun are the highest paid actors, but the Pushpa actor's pay cheque is said to be higher than the Baahubali actor.

Going into details, Prabhas is said to be charging a whopping Rs 120 crore for his upcoming film Adipurush, while Bunny will be paid a whopping Rs 125 for Pushpa 2. If one were to compare Bunny and Prabhas' remuneration for their upcoming projects, then it's quite apparent that Allu Arjun is the highest paid star in the Telugu film industry.

In this context, Allu Arjun has surpassed Prabhas in terms of earnings. Bunny fans are hoping that the actor also eyes Prabhas' place in North India. Let's wait and see the actors' success graphs in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has become the talk of the town after he was spotted at Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam pre-release event. Prabhas' uber cool look from Sita Ramam's pre-release event is being widely shared on social media.