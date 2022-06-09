Not Nagarjuna, This Tollywood Actress Will Host Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most loved shows on the small screen. Most of the audience is badly missing the show. A section of the audience is eagerly waiting to know when Bigg Boss Telugu's new season would begin. If you are also waiting for the same, then You have landed on the right page.

As per the buzz, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is all set to be launched in the month of August. The show organizers are busy finalizing contestants for the upcoming season.

Several popular celebrities from TV and a few social media influencers are likely to participate in the show. As an viewer, you must also be curious about the names of contestants and host of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. The latest buzz doing the rounds is that Akkineni Nagarjuna might not host the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu due to his work commitments.

The show organizers are said to be considering the option of roping in Samantha Ruth Prabhu to host Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Samantha is yet to give her confirmation to hosting the show, we hear. We know for sure that Sam is a super busy actress.

If Samantha replaces Nag as Bigg Boss host, she would be the fourth celebrity to host the show after Jr NTR, Nani, and Nagarjuna. All these actors left due to professional commitments. Let's wait and see if Samantha will step into Nag's shoes. Who do you want as host for Bigg Boss Telugu 6? Do let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

