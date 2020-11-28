Not Monal But These Two Strong Contestants Are In Danger Zone: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will soon get its winner but before that, the seven contestants are locked up in the house. As you all might aware, this week Akhil, Monal, Avinash and Ariyana all have been nominated for the elimination round. All nominated contestants are strong contestants and one of them will leave the house in Sunday’s episode. If reports are to be believed, Akhil and Ariyana are in a danger zone and they have higher chances to get evicted this weekend.

Avinash is also in the danger zone but he can’t get evicted from the house as he got immunity ‘Eviction Free Pass’. While coming to Monal Gajjar, she is believed to have garnered the highest votes from Abika fans as she swapped with Abhijeet. Monal was nominated for eviction because of Harika and Abhijeet. The duo fans are supporting Monal and she may not get evicted as per the social media. If there is the elimination, Ariyana is likely to leave the house. If not the makers could announce no elimination for this week. Still, it’s unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.