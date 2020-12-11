Not Monal Or Harika This Strong Contestant Will Get Eliminated In Pre-Final Weekend

With every passing day, Bigg Boss Telugu is getting more and more interesting and we can’t thank enough for the contestants who are making us glued to the TV sets. Get ready for some drama in the house as we are all set to witness another round of elimination. According to the reliable sources, Monal and Harika are in danger of the week from the nominated contestants of this week.

Actually, Monal is the underserved contestant and has more chances to get eliminated. Show makers may not eliminate Monal Gajjar even this week. Yes, what you read is right.

The buzz on social media suggests that another strong contestant is likely to get eliminated from the show. It is not Monal or Harika but the most popular contestant Sohel. It is being said on social media that Bigg Boss makers are planning to eliminate Sohel via red card for his aggressive behavior in the house.

We don’t think, they could eliminate him as he is the most deserving contestant in the house and he has all qualities to become a winner of the season. Probably, this could also be mere speculation. We all get enough answers in Sunday's episode. Keep watching this space for more updates.