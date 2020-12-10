Not Monal But Netizens Want These Two Contestants Eliminated From Bigg Boss House
Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is getting interesting as the show inching towards the grand finale. The current contestants Abhijeet, Sohel, Akhil, Harika, Ariyana and Monal who are taking the game forward with bitter fights in the house. Well, in winning the race, we some or the other contestant locking horns with someone.
Last night, during the task, we saw a fight erupting between Sohel and Ariyana. They both ended up crying in the house. If you ask who’s a mistake was in a fight, we would tell, both of them has a share of mistakes which led to an ugly fight. Sohel is seen telling Ariyana that I took my revenge and he bashed at her. As the fight was getting heated, Abhijeet came in between to calm them down. Later, we saw Ariyana is crying at the washing area, continuing in arguing with Akhil with the same points and Akhil spoke on behalf of Sohel and asked Ariyana not to pass any remarks on him as the show is about to end in a couple of days from now.
Sohel says Ariyana to stay away from her. Show lovers are demanding to eliminate Ariyana and Sohel from the show. Will it be possible for the makers to eliminate strong contestants at this crucial time. Probably, they don’t eliminate but there are few chances for Ariyana to leave the house this weekend if makers plan to save Monal.
