Not Monal Gajjar, This Strong Contestant Danger Zone In Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to witness the eleventh week round of elimination this Sunday. The nominated contestants are-Abhijeet, Sohel, Ariyana, Lasya and Harika this week elimination. Show buffs are eagerly waiting for Monal Gajjar to get eliminated but she is able to survive in the game with the help of their fans and supporters.

She is the weakest contestant compared to the nominated contestant of this week. Monal is in third place by dethroning Lasya and Dethadi Harika in danger zone. In unofficial polls, Dethadi Harika is in a danger zone. Do you think, will she face elimination this weekend? It’s the audience votes decides who to stay in the house to continue the game.

There’s a buzz on social media that Harika seems to be the new captain of the house.We all get to know in tonight’s episode.

It is worth mentioning that Bigg Boss makers have planned an emotional episode for all of us in tonight’s episode. All the contestants would be meeting their family members in the house through the glass. The latest promo of Bigg Boss has gone viral on all social media platforms.