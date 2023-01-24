Not Mahesh, NTR or Allu Arjun, But This Tollywood Actor Is The Most Popular

Superstar Mahesh Babu, Young Tiger Jr NTR, and Stylish Star Allu Arjun are popular actors in Tollywood. Do you who is the most popular star in Telugu, according to ORMAX?

The top ten actors in Tollywood in terms of popularity are: Prabhas, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja.

Ormax has declared Prabhas as the most popular actor in Telugu, followed by Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Charan, and Mahesh.

In the meantime, Prabhas has been finishing all his pending projects- Adipurush, Salaar, Project K, and the rest. Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam, which failed miserably at the box office.