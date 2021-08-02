RRR is one of the hugely awaited pan India movies this year. The movie directed by Baahubali maker has raised expectations among audience, also because of the impressive star cast. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Ajay Devgn play the pivotal roles in the much hyped movie.

With the corona fears fading, filmmakers are now lining up their movies for theatrical release. Only the other day, we heard that there will be a mega box office clash next Sankranthi. Prabhas's Radhe Shyam and Pawan Kalyan's Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum are all set to hit theatres on Sankranthi 2022. We all know that both the actors enjoy a huge fan following and if both their movies release around the same time, then the competition would only get fierce as Telugu moviebuffs may have to make the tough choice of which movit to watch.

The latest we hear is that the magnum opus RRR will have a box office clash with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda this Dasara. As per the latest buzz, Akhanda makers too have locked the Navaratri weekend for releasing their movie in theatres as Dasara marks the end of the nine-day Hindu festival and is considered very auspicious. The movie is directed by Boyapati Srinu who has earlier worked with Balayya for other movies.

The Tollywood director shared on his insta that the final schedule of Akhanda was undeway and the movie would soon roar in cinemas. The movie features Pragya jaiswal as the leading lady.

Let's see which movie will do well at the box office. Stay tuned.