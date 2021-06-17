Not John Abraham or Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Chopra Approaches Prabhas For Dhoom 4?

If there's one actor whose stardom is at its peak, then it will undoubtedly be our Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas. According to reports, Bollywood filmmakers are looking forward to working with Prabhas. If sources are to be believed, Bollywood director Aditya Chopra who's the boss of the prestigious Yash Raj Films (YRF), is said to have approached Prabhas to play the villain's role in Dhoom 4. Earlier, Prabhas reportedly agreed to play the role. However, in a latest development we hear that Prabhas is said to have turned down the offer owing to his busy schedule.

It's a known fact that Prabhas has a slew of films in his kitty which includes Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar and Nag Ashwin's yet to be titled film. Prabhas is holding talks with filmmakers about resuming the shoot. Ever since news broke out about Prabhas has rejected the popular franchise Dhoom 4, people are wondering when there are several talented actors in Bollywood, why haven't they approached them.

Why Aditya Chopra approached Prabhas for Dhoom 4 franchise instead of Bollywood hunks Hrithik Roshan or John Abraham who have already worked in the movie. This subject has become a hot topic of discussion on social media.