Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows being telecast in multiple languages on Indian television. The Telugu version of the reality show started with popular star Young Tiger Jr NTR as the host three years ago. Despite winning the audiences' heart, Jr NTR couldn’t host the show in the second season due to professional commitments.

Later, Actor Nani stepped into Tarak’s shoes and hosted season 2. Though Nani was at his spontaneous best, the show received flak after Kaushal’s Army mounted massive campaigns on social media and were seen to be bullying the show format. On some occasions when Nani took on Kaushal for the happenings inside the house, the natural star was uncharitably trolled heavily by the contestant’s supporters. The show eventually saw Kaushal Manda emerging as the winner of the season.

Nani was the first automatic choice for the third season as well but the actor refused to carry on with the mantle for unknown reasons. There was strong speculation that Nani himself was reluctant as he did not want to antagonise any sections of the audiences by being candid as the show host. That’s when the show organizers turned to Akkineni Nagarjuna and roped him in as the new host of Bigg Boss Telugu. He not only held the show together in season 3 but has even taken up the responsibility for season 4 as well. King Nag seems to have used his season 4 experience to his advantage which is showing in his hosting skills in Season 4 that is ruling the TRP charts.

When Season 4 started, the audiences were initially unhappy that the latest edition does not feature any notable celebrities worth their name. Ever since the reality show began, they are claiming that there are not many familiar faces in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Except Jabardasth Avinash, Lasya, Abhijeet and Noel Sean, other contestants were relatively unknown until they stepped into the house.

Recently, there were reports that Jabardasth Avinash is the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. There was also a rumour that Avinash had to pay Rs. 10 lakh to his earlier production house for relieving him from Jabardasth. But, there has been no official word on how much he is getting paid per week for his stay in the Bigg Boss house.

But here came the mother of all scoops on who was the highest paid contestant in the house. Swathi Deekshith, who was recently ousted from Bigg Boss Telugu 4, came up with an interesting revelation on this issue, in one of her interviews. She shared a good rapport with Abhijeet and Noel Sean during her stint in the show. Sadly, she was evicted from the house after the first week itself. In one of the interviews, Swathi said, “I charged remuneration for 10 days. It’s the amount I usually charge for each of my movies. They have paid the highest remuneration to me as compared to other contestants of this season. I didn’t step into the house to earn money but I went with the hope that I will be able to strike a chord with the audiences through the show in the first place”.

Well, her wish remained a distant dream but what we get to know from her interview is that she was indeed the highest paid Bigg Boss Telugu contestant in season 4. Or at least, this is what she claims..!