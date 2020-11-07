Not Amma Rajashekar, Bigg Boss To Eliminate This Contestant!

Bigg Boss Telugu is much interesting and all the housemates eyes are on Amma Rajasekhar and Avinash’s friendship as it seems to be a threat for few contestants inside the house. As you all might aware that Amma Rajasekhar has become a new captain of Bigg Boss Telugu. On the other hand, Loud whispers are doing the rounds that Amma Rajasekhar is safe for this week. If we go audience votes, Amma Rajasekhar must get eliminated this week according to unofficial polls.

Looks like Amma Rajasekhar may survive for this week as he is performing well in all the tasks. He deserves to be in the house compared to Monal Gajjar. If sources are to be believed, Monal Gajjar is believed to have bagged fewer votes and leading in the bottom list after Amma Rajasekhar. Grapevine suggests that Monal Gajjar is likely to get eliminated this weekend and Amma Rajasekhar could save as he is attracting the audience with his arguments with other contestants. There are maximum chances for Nagarjuna to show an exit door to Monal Gajjar. For a long time, Show lovers are demanding Monal Gajjar to eliminate as early as possible as they are unable to see her overreaction and skin show in the house. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

Today viewers will witness a lot of fireworks on the show as Nagarjuna will returning to host duties as well as to evaluate the performance of the contestants of this week. Can’t wait to watch it.