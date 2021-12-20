Not Allu Arjun, This Tollywood Actor Was First Choice to Play Pushpa Lead?

Looks like 2021 is all set to become a fruitful year for Stylish star Allu Arjun because his latest outing 'Pushpa' continues to rule the box office.

There is no denying that Pushpa is on a rampage at the box office.

Pushpa has received mixed reviews from crtics.Yet, the advanced booking of tickets has helped boost the collections of Pushpa.

Did you know this? Reportedly, Allu Arjun wasn't the first choice for Pushpa. A source in the know tells us that firector Sukumar first approached Mahesh Babu with the same script. Mahesh Babu is said to have rejected it as the script wasn't impressive enough for him.

Later, Sukumar roped in Bunny to play Pushpa Raj's character in Pushpa. We think Allu Arjun is the right choice for Pushpa, nobody would have done it better, yeah?

Talking about Pushpa, the film raked in Rs 125 cr plus at the worldwide box office. It is doing exceptionally in the overseas market. Yes, Pushpa has raked in the $1.5 million mark, Pushpa is all set to touch $2 million mar with today's collection. Pushpa is heading to become the biggest hit of this year.

Apart from Allu Arjun, Pushpa also features Rashmika, fahadh faasil, Sunil, Anasuya and others are seen in prominet roles.