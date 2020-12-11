Not Abhijeet, Bigg Boss Is Making Masterplan To Make Akhil Winner

The finale of the most interesting season in the history of the Bigg Boss series is around the corner and we all are excited to see who is going to be sitting on the throne of the winner holding the trophy like a king. Even before he joined the show, everyone knew Abhijeet will be one of the finalists. His strong personality, his large fan following made sure that he stayed among the popular contestants on Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Never has a week gone by when Abhijeet didn’t manage to keep himself in the news. Whether his fights with Akhil or Monal, he was always among the most talked about contestants, which goes a long way for anyone who participates on this show.

If reports are to go anything by the makers of the show are planning to eliminate Sohel this week. Yes, what you read is right. So that, Akhil can fetch massive votes from Mehboob and Sohel’s fans, it would be easy for the show makers to announce him as a title winner. If this news turns into reality then it would be tough for Abhijeet to become a winner. If this news becomes true, then he may not walk out with the winner title. We don’t how far this news contains truth but it has become a hot topic on social media. Who do you think will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4? Do let us know in the comments section below. Check out the tweet: