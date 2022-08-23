Nostalgia: Tollywood Celebrities Reminisce Fond Memories From Telugu Movie Sets

Audience remember a movie for perhaps a month or a year. People tend to forget because new movies keep coming out every week. We really enjoy some films watching it for three long hours. But at times, the audience doesn't realise how much efforts have gone into making it behind the scenes. A few films get shelved in the pre-production stage. There are a couple of films Venkatesh's Kalisundam Raa, VV Vinayak's ChennaKesava Reddy, Maruthi's Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and a few other films which were classic hits at the box office a decade ago.

People may have forgotten these films by now. However, a Telugu movie buff, Rajesh Manne has decided to bring back forgotten actors and movies back into the limelight. He is hosting shows with veteran actors and directors to reminisce memorable moments from the films with a chat show on his youtube channel TeravenukaKathalu.

Recently, Rajesh Manne interviewed Tollywood director Maruthi about Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Maruthi stated that I initially had plans of doing the film (Bhale Bhale Magadivoy) with Sunil. But, I asked Nani to stop by my office. Nani came to my office and there was no power. Nani had to climb five floors to meet me, he is really a humble star and kind-hearted person.

Now, Maruthi's words about Nani had thrilled his fans, who feel extremely proud of their demi-god. Telugu audience are also appreciating Rajesh Manne for his nostalgic interviews with Telugu celebs. They are urging Rajesh Manne to do the same with A-list actors in Tollywood. Movie buffs are enjoying Rajesh Manne's episodes as all the celebrities are talking about behind-scenes of blockbuster hits. Check out this tweet