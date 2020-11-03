Popular Singer Noel Sean is grabbing the headlines for obvious reasons. Recently, he has been walked out of the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 as he has been suffering from leg pain. Noel shared a good rapport with Abhijeet, Lasya and Harika. They are his close friends in the house, Noel would go any length to promote his friends as he wants to see three of them in top five finalists.

In one of his interviews, Noel has spoken few words about Avinash and Amma Rajasekhar. Noel was good with them when he was in the house. He never had any nasty fights with them but he left everyone stunned in the Saturday episode by making some allegations on them. Amma Rajasekhar and Avinash were used to make fun at him especially about his pain. Noel used to stay away from a few tasks due to pain in the leg. Avinash and Amma Rajasekhar were believed to have said to him that he is pretending and they have cracked jokes on him with others inmates. Noel was hurt with their behavior and he has taken his revenge before leaving the show.

When Noel was shot with questions to speak few words about Avinash, he said that “ During one of the tasks, Avinash is pouring a lot of shampoo on Akhil. I told Avinash to be careful. For that word, he raised his voice, lashing at me ‘ Are you trying to make us bad in front of the public. I couldn’t understand why he is overreacting for simple word careful. Later, I got clarity that it’s a game plan of him. He planned to target me. Avinash and Amma Rajasekhar are experts in diverting the topics, they always take the topic in another direction. I told them I really don’t like the way you people have made fun at me and my pain. They have repeatedly cracked jokes at my pain that’s why I was so aggressive on stage. Noel said one example about Charlie Chaplin, he never made fun at others but he created his own comedy that’s great thing. Entertain the audience by making fun at others is really not a great thing because it hurts people. It's good to entertain the audience by creating their own content. He also praised Avinash that he is a nice comedian, shares a good rapport with all the contestants and he will see game as game only that’s his plus point.