Nobody Can Save Monal Now As Bigg Boss Drops Hints On Her Elimination

Monal Gajjar is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu. She made her grand debut in Telugu with ‘Sudigada’ film but it tanked at the box office. When she was stepped into Bigg Boss house, most of them doesn’t have any clue about her. But, she emerged as a strong contender in the house. The past few weeks in Bigg Boss Telugu 4, contestants Mukku Avinash, Lasya, Divi, Devi Nagavvali, Joddar Sujatha and Karate Kalyani were seen exiting the house. The most searched question on the internet.

Who is going to get evicted this weekend? We have already told you, danger bells are ringing for Harika and Monal. As usual, like every week, Monal Gajjar is in danger zone and she is likely to get eliminated if the makers go by public voting. Harika is a much deserving contestant than Monal to stay in the house. Netizens are urging Bigg Boss makers to do fair elimination and asking not to eliminate Harika.

In a recent episode, Monal got a chance to appeal to the audience to vote for her. Later, she is seen kissing and heaps praising Bigg Boss for giving opportunity for her to be part of the show. The episode was ended with Monal and netizens are sharing their opinion and thanking Bigg Boss makers for giving hints about the next contestant elimination. She is none other than Monal Gajjar. Check out the tweets:

Symbolic Ga #Monal Eliminate Aiddhi ani

Last Footage Amedhe Vesaru Bye Bye Monal #BiggBossTelugu4 — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) December 11, 2020