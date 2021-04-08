No Vakeel Saab Tickets In AMB Cinema

If you are regularly following social media, then you must have seen how Pawan Kalyan's forthcoming film 'Vakeel Saab' is trending on social media ever since the trailer was released.

The hype surrounding the film these days is quite visible on social media. Pawan Kalyan, a name synonymous with power star here in Tollywood, is gearing up to return to the silver screen after three years. His film releases are treated as big festivals by his sea of fans.

Just a day left for the film Vakeel Saab to hit the screens. The makers of the movie have opened advance booking lines for the film.

Guess what? Tickets for all shows of Vakeel Saab tickets were sold out in just 27 minutes of opening at Mahesh Babu's AMB cinemas, which is one of the costliest theatres in Hyderabad.

Vakeel Saab tickets are selling like hot cakes in many areas and the opening day collections will surely create a storm at the box office. Pawan created a new record in AMB cinemas with Vakeel Saab and no other Telugu actor has achieved this feat.

It is worth mentioning here that Vakeel Saab premiers will be held tonight in North America. Vakeel Saab is a remake of the Hindi hit Pink, which revovles around women-empowerment. The film is directed by Venu Sriram also features Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya will appear in significant roles.