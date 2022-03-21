No Takers for RRR Movie Tickets in Mumbai

Maverick Tollywood director Rajamouli is eagerly waiting for the release of his much-awaited film—'RRR'. The movie features Young tiger Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. For the past week, Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Charan have been promoting the film in different cities to woo the audience to theatres. RRR has generated much hype, thanks to the buzz created by trailer, teaser, and songs.

By now, you know that the advanced booking of tickets for RRR has opened in a few areas. RRR is a pan India movie and the makers are expecting massive business. Unfortunately, despite promotions, there seems to be no interest among audience to book tickets. As per social media buzz, RRR tickets booking in Mumbai city is nothing to cheer about.

A twitter user shared a screengrab showing no bookings in Mumbai theatres which will screen the movie RRR. They seem to be empty. It appears the promotions for a movie of that scale are not enough as it is evident that nobody is showing any interest in booking their tickets for RRR. If you ask us, the reason could be the buzz created by The Kashmir Files which is running to packed theatres and has become talk of the town.

Now, it remains to be seen whether RRR Mumbai bookings will get filled when the release date nears. Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt will be making her Telugu debut with RRR. She plays the character sita opposite Ram Charan in the movie. The film is all set to arrive in theatres this Friday (March 25, 2022). Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.