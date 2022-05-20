No Support For Mahesh Babu's SVP From Allu Arjun, RRR Team: Deets Inside

Superstar Mahesh Babu forayed into films with the movie—Rajakumarudu. Even though, Mahesh Babu is the son of veteran actor superstar, Krishna. Mahesh Babu earned his loyal fan following with his acting chops and killer performance.

Mahesh Babu's recently released Sarkaru Vaari Paata is facing rejection at the box office. But, none of his industry colleagues seem to be supporting or promoting the film on social media. If you recall, Mahesh Babu congratulated Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak, Allu Arjun's Pushpa, and Rajamouli's RRR via social media.

If Mahesh Babu puts any tweet or talks about any film, the film surely gets double promotion and reaches a larger section of the audience. Mahesh Babu had indirectly promoted Bheemla Nayak, Pushpa and RRR on social media. Sadly, none of the Telugu actors are talking about Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaaria Paata.

In terms of box office, Sarkaru Vaari Paata earned a whopping amount Rs 170 cr at the worldwide box office. The film was directed by Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh is seen as the female lead in the film.

