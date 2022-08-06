No Script For Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2?

Tollywood Director Sukumar is still basking in the success of his last outing—Pushpa The Rise featuring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The film was released on December 17, in 2021. But the talk about the film refuses to die down.

Now, Rumors are flying thick and fast in Filmnagar circles that Sukumar does not have a script for Pushpa 2.

Before you jump the gun, here's what is the basis of our story. Let me tell you all that there's a note doing the rounds on social media where Sukumar is said to have asked promising young writers to send their write up to him as the director wants Pushpa 2 to be a bigger and more unique than the prequel.

Here's the note for you, check this out:

Talking about Pushpa 2, Sukumar is yet to begin the shoot of the film. Pushpa 2 is expected to go on floors by end of this month or sometime in September.

Rumors are rife that Vijay Sethupathi is in consideration to play a key role in Pushpa 2. However, the makers are yet to confirm Vijay Sethupathi's role in Pushpa 2. Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Anasuya will also be seen in Pushpa The Rule.

