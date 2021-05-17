Tollywood Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Ramesh Varma who are in top form have collaborated for the first time for an action entertainer titled Khiladi. The film’s teaser was unleashed recently and it received an overwhelming response from all corners. The teaser has indeed set the bar high for other films and also raised expectations.

Social media was abuzz with speculation that Khiladi will give theatrical release a miss and hit OTT platform directly. The film’s producer Satyanarayana Koneru, however, has rubbished reports and informed that the film will release in theatres only.

“We request everyone not to believe in the rumors. Khiladi was perceived and shot for a big-screen experience. We are making the film in an uncompromised manner. Storytelling, technicalities- everything regarding the film will be seamless.

Ramesh Varma is putting in extra efforts to offer a thrilling ride to the audiences in theatres. Italy portions have come out exceptionally well. DSP’s music, action choreography by four stunt directors will be other major assets. We will release songs one after the other,” he says.

Sujit Vaasudev and GK Vishnu are the cinematographers. Ravi Teja plays a dual role in the film produced by Satyanarayana Koneru. Bollywood production house Pen Studios has bankrolled the project in association with A Studios.

The film under Havish Production comes with the tagline play smart.

Srikanth Vissa and music director DSP's brother Sagar have penned the dialogues, while Srimani has written the lyrics. Amar Reddy is the editor of the film. Khiladi is expected to hit the screens once theatre operations resume.