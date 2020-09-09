Power Star Pawan Kalyan has an immense fan following across the globe. His fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the silver screen. Currently, Pawan Kalyan is working on ‘Vakeel Saab’ which is being co-produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Recently, there was news that Vakeel Saab will be releasing on Amazon Prime.

Dil Raju got an offer to sell the rights of the film for a whopping amount of Rs 100 crore. However, Dil Raju is said to be not so interested in this offer. According to latest reports, there hasn’t been any deal from OTT giant as such. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor want to have a theatrical release. They are waiting for the theatres to open as they have been shut down for the past six months owing to novel coronavirus.

After a long gap of two years, Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback with the Telugu remake of the Bollywood superhit film ‘Pink’. The first look poster, motion poster and the lyrical video have received a thumping response from all quarters. Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan while Nivetha Thomas is stepping into the shoes of Taapsee Pannu. Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will appear in key roles. The film is set to arrive in theatres by the first half of 2021.