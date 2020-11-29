No OTT Only Theatrical Release For Vijay's Master Movie, Clarify Makers

Dispelling the rumours that Netflix had bagged the OTT rights of Thalapathy Vijay's Master movie release for Rupees one crore, the makers clarified that they would release Master only in theatres.

The producers issued a statement on Saturday to put end to all the rumours. The filmmakers said that the movie will not release on any OTT platform and confirmed that Master will release only in theatres. They also requested the theatre owners to support and stand by them. Vijay fans also started trending the hashtag #MasterOnlyInTheatres

Xavier Britto of XB Film Creators said, " As we continue to battle the pandemic, we hope you are all safe and doing fine. We understand and can feel the amount of excitement among the audience to celebrate our #Master in theatres. We await the Big Day to come, as much as you do. With many rumours surfacing in the past few days, we would like to clarify our stand on it. Though we have an offer from a reputed OTT service provider, we prefer the theatrical release, which is the need of the hour for the industry to survive the ongoing crisis. We also request the theatre owners to stand with us and provide their support for reviving the Tamil Film Industry. We hope to reach out to you soon, with the good news. Stay Safe."

The movie stars Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, and Arjun Das in the lead role and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.