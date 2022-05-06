No More Supporting Characters, I Will Stick to Lead Roles, Says Anchor Suma

Anchor Suma is one of the popular celebrities in Telugu states. She has become a household name with her popular reality shows Cash, Start Music, and a few others. She is also the most sought after celebrity to host film events in Tollywood. She is said to be a good luck charm for film stars. Not to mention, she is a very creative person, makes everyone laugh in every event she hosts.

Now, Suma is all set to test waters as a lead actor in her upcoming film—Jayamma Panchayathi. The film is hitting the big screens today. During the promotional events, Anchor Suma shared her journey and experience with Jayamma Panchayathi team.

Why did you okay this film?

Director Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu walked me through the script. I was reading the starting pages of the script, and I kept turning pages till the end and Jayamma's character was prominent throughout.

Was it challenging to learn the slang for Jayamma Panchayathi?

It is really hard and I was very stressed out while doing the film. I picked up Srikakulam lingo. I used to rehearse my lines during the night. After practicing them, I used to send it to director Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu. But, he was never satisfied with my work. I was literally waiting for his compliment, but he never said I did good, she laughs.

You must have lost out on youre regular income from film events due to Jayamma Panchayathi?

Yes it is 200 percent right. But I felt like doing this film as it talks about caste issues and delivers a social message to the audience.

What are next your projects?

Currently, I'm looking into two scripts but I haven't decided whether I'm doing it or not. Whatever films I will sign henceforth will be lead roles only. I am done with supporting characters.

When are you launching your son?

Currently, I and Rajiv will not involve in any of my son's decisions. We will soon be launching him in movies later this year. We want Roshan to be a strong and Independent person, which is why we are not involved in his decision to enter movies.

