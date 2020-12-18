No Mahesh Babu Or Jr NTR, This Top Actor Will Be Chief Guest At Grand Finale Of Bigg Boss Telugu

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna is inching towards the finale. People are eagerly waiting to know who is going to win the title. On the other hand, the audience are pretty curious to know who will be the chief guest for the grand finale episode. If reports are to be believed, the show makers might have approached Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu to grace the show but they seem to have rejected offers as they are busy with their own prior commitments.

Later, Bigg Boss makers could have approached Megastar Chiranjeevi as the main guest for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale. Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna share a good rapport and they are dearest friends for a long time. Chiranjeevi has accepted Nagarjuna's invitation and they both are going to share screen space yet again. It marks Chiranjeevi's second time coming as a guest for Bigg Boss grand finale episode. Chiru was the chief guest for the Season 3 grand finale as well.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in ‘Acharya’ under the direction of Koratala Siva. The film is slated for release to next year. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.