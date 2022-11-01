No Love Lost Between Akkinenis and Samantha, Here's Proof

On 29th October, Samantha revealed heart-breaking news to her fans.

Samantha took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself showing the love symbol with a cannula on her hand and a saline bottle beside her.

She revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Myositis. And promised her fans to return soon.

The comments section for the post is filled with love and blessings from many celebrities of Tollywood and Bollywood. One comment that caught the attention was that of an Akkineni family member. Akhil Akkineni commented on her post.

Saying, "All the love and strength to you dear Sam,” with a heart emoji.

We all know the relationship between Akhil Akkineni and Samantha. Even when there was a divorce between Akhil’s half-brother Chaitanya and Samantha, Samantha deleted all her posts with Naga Chaitanya but not with Akhil. This goes on to show that the two are still in touch and are maintaining an amicable relationship.

Another member from the Akkineni family to comment is Tollywood actor Sushanth, who also wished her a speedy recovery.

It remains to be seen of Chai Amala, Nag too will react to this piece of news.