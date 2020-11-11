No Host Change In Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Popular Actor Could Be A Guest On Diwali Episode

Akkineni Nagarjuna has been hitting the headlines for obvious reasons. Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi met Telangana Chief Minister KCR together last Saturday and were spotted wearing no facemask. Recently, Chiranjeevi has been tested COVID-19 positive and he requested his family members and stars who had come in contact with him in the five days to get tested. According to the latest reports, Nagarjuna went for COVID 19 testing and the results came as negative. Nagarjuna hasn’t contracted to COVID-19.

Over the past few days, reports are doing the rounds that Nagarjuna is likely to skip the Diwali episode of Bigg Boss. The makers are searching for an established actor to host Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Looks like there is no change in the host for Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Nagarjuna will be hosting as the results in negative.

It is being speculated that Akkineni Naga Chaitanya could come as a special guest to the show on the occasion of Diwali to promote his upcoming film ‘Love Story’. As far as we know there is no change in the host of Bigg Boss Telugu. An official confirmation regarding the special guest is awaited.