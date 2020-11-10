No Elimination On Bigg Boss Telugu 4 This Week: Here's The Truth

It has been more than two months, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 went on air. Nine contestants are in the house and they are leaving no stones unturned to be the center of attraction in the Bigg Boss house. Last night, Abhijeet, Harika, Monal, Sohel, Mehboob are nominated for the eviction this week.

Audience are eagerly waiting to see who will survive for a long time in the controversial house, who will be shown the exit door. It has been already two months and excitement for eviction of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 could be in peaks. If you are waiting to know, who is going home this week? Then, we have disappointing news for you all. The latest social media buzz suggests that no evictions are going to happen this week. Yes, you read that right! There will be no elimination this weekend due to Diwali. But, one contestant from the nomination list will be sending into a secret room.

So far, there’s no clarity who will be sending into the secret room but reports are doing the rounds that Abhijeet is expected to be in secret room for a while. Bigg Boss will send only a strong contestant to the secret room, there are maximum chances for Abhijeet or Sohel to enter into the secret room. Still, it’s unclear an official confirmation regarding no elimination is awaited.

Probably, this news also could be mere speculation or true but we requested all our dear viewers to vote for your favorite contestants. If you don’t vote as there’s no elimination then your favorite contestant could be in a danger zone. Please vote and support your favorite contestant. If there’s no elimination then it would be good news to all nominated contestants fans. Let’s wait and see what’s store for us.