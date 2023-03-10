No Business At Mahesh's AN Palace Heights Cafe?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the successful actors as well as entrepreneurs. His Asian Cinemas is one of the biggest multiplexes in the Telugu States. The response to the multiplex has been huge ever since it was set up.

Recently, Mahesh also opened a new cafe named AN Palace Heights at Banjara Hills. The cafe has been run under the name of his wife Namrata. Looks like there are no customers that the cafe can count on.

Mahesh Babu and his wife visited the cafe today. The sudden visit of the superstar to AN Palace Heights has led to a lot of discussion on social media. Probably, there could be no customers to the cafe and therefore, Mahesh wanted to help it hog some limelight by having dinner with his wife and friends.

On the career front, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in SSMB28. The regular shooting of the film is underway. The film has been directed by Trivikram Srinivas.