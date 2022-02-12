Nivin Pauly's Mahaveeryar First Look Revealed

The first look poster of Abrid Shine’s ‘Mahaveeryar’, adapted from a story by the renowned author M. Mukundan, was released today.



Starring Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali in the lead roles, the theme of the movie centres around fantasy, time travel, law books, and legal proceedings. Filmed on a large canvas, the team promises Mahaveeryar to be an amazing on screen experience .



The film is jointly produced by Nivin Pauly, under his home banner of Pauly Jr Pictures, and PS Shamnas under the banner of Indian Movie Makers.



The author, M Mukundan, released the first poster from the movie at a function held in Cochin. Screenwriter and director Abrid Shine, actors Asif Ali, Shanvi Srivastava, and the co-producer P S Shamnas were also present. Mahaveeryar is the third collaboration between Nivin Pauly and Abrid Shine after the commercially and critically acclaimed movies 1983 and Action Hero Biju. This movie also marks the coming together of Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali after almost a decade. This big-budget movie was shot in extensive schedules in Rajasthan and Kerala amidst the challenges thrown up by the prevailing pandemic.



Scripted by Abrid Shine, the movie’s ensemble cast includes Lal, Lalu Alex, Siddique, Shanvi Srivastava, Vijay Menon, Major Ravi, Mallika Sukumaran, Krishna Prasad, Suraj S Kurup, Sudheer Karamana, Padmarajan Ratheesh, Sudheer Paravoor, Kalabhavan Prajod, Pramod Veliyanadu, Shylaja P Ambu, among others.