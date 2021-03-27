Nithiin's Rang De Overtakes Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu

Actor Nithiin must be feeling over the moon as his recent outing 'Rang De' has opened to positive reviews. The film is making all the right noises everywhere across the globe.

According to trade reports, Rang De is reportedly doing fantastic business at the box office when compared to Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu, especially in international markets. Rang De has proved that content must be good enough to rule the box office. Rang De has received good response from the audience--from the plot to performance of star cast, fans can't stop gushing about how entertaining the movie is.

Nithiin's Rang De has surpassed Jathi Ratnalu on the opening day itself. You may ask us, how? Nithiin's Rang De has managed to earn Rs $57,214 from 88 location whereas Jathi Ratnalu made a business of $5,066 at the overseas box office. The total Telugu movie collections of Rang De, Aranya and Jathi Ratnalu stands at $1,001,825 in foreign shores.

Back to Nithiin's Rang De. The Nithiin is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. According to reliable sources, Rang De makers are planning to hold a success meet to express their gratitude to the audience for making the movie successful. The makers are yet to announce the date and venue of Rang De success meet. Watch this space for more updates.