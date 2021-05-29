Nithiin's Rang De OTT Official Release Date Is Out

Actor Nithiin was in a low phase of his career. He made a grand comeback with his last outing ‘Rang De’, where he had shared screen space with none other than Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh. The film opened to mixed reviews from audience and critics alike.

A huge section of the audience was unable to watch the film in theatres due to COVID-19 fear. Now they are eagerly waiting to know Rang De OTT release date, after learning that the movie is a rollercoaster ride of emotions majorly riding on comedy.

For the unversed, Nithiin’s Rang De digital rights have been acquired by Zee5. Now, they have officially announced Rang De’s OTT release date. The film will start premiering on Zee5 from June 12, 2021. Yes, there's still two mroe weeks left to watch the film on your gadgets or TV screens.

The film was directed by Venky Atluri and it was co-produced by Suryadevara and Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments.