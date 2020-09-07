The filmmakers are eyeing to release their movies on OTT platforms as theatres will take some time to re-open. Last week, Nani’s ‘V’ has been released on Amazon Prime Video and the film earned mixed reviews from several quarters.

Nani’s ‘V’ movie has given a ray of hope for the other filmmakers to release their movies on OTT platforms. The latest Telugu film which is heading its way to OTT is Nithiin’s 'Rang De'. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the film has been stopped and now the makers of the movie are planning to resume the shoot by the end of this month.

Amazon Prime and Zee5 have already approached the filmmakers to purchase the rights of the film. Sources say that the makers didn’t strike any official deal with anyone of them. The makers of Rang De are yet to reveal their decision about the digital release.

The film 'Rang De' is directed by Venky Atluri who rose to fame with 'Tholi Prema'. Varun Tej and Raashi Khanna acted in lead roles and the film scored well at the box office. In Rang De, Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady. It is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of the flick. The teaser which has been released recently was loved by one and all and now expectations are riding high over this film. Don't forget to watch this space for more updates.